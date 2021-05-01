Forecast Discussion 5/1/2021 PM: Scattered showers expected tomorrow, warmer temps.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 2nd: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 2nd: 39°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:04 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:06 PM

Happy Derby Day Twin Tiers! It has been a nice and sunny Saturday so far and that will continue into the evening hours. Clouds will pick up after the sun goes down with lows tonight dropping to the upper-40s. There is a chance for showers overnight tonight.

Tomorrow we are expecting some scattered showers to move through. Won’t be a complete washout but some moments of heavy rain wouldn’t be surprising. We might see some thunderstorms as well with highs in the low-70s again. Showers should taper off late as lows drop into the mid-50s Sunday night.

Chances of showers continue on Monday but we will see some dry conditions and sunshine before it does. Highs in the low-70s once again which won’t happen until the showers move in during the midday. This week sees a few days with shower chances, temperatures drop back down into the 60s through the mid and late week.

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF

LOW: 55

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: AM SHOWERS. CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MORNING SUNSHINE. CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

