Forecast Discussion 5/1/2021 PM: Scattered showers expected tomorrow, warmer temps.
AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 2nd: 65°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 2nd: 39°
SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:04 AM
SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:06 PM
Happy Derby Day Twin Tiers! It has been a nice and sunny Saturday so far and that will continue into the evening hours. Clouds will pick up after the sun goes down with lows tonight dropping to the upper-40s. There is a chance for showers overnight tonight.
Tomorrow we are expecting some scattered showers to move through. Won’t be a complete washout but some moments of heavy rain wouldn’t be surprising. We might see some thunderstorms as well with highs in the low-70s again. Showers should taper off late as lows drop into the mid-50s Sunday night.
Chances of showers continue on Monday but we will see some dry conditions and sunshine before it does. Highs in the low-70s once again which won’t happen until the showers move in during the midday. This week sees a few days with shower chances, temperatures drop back down into the 60s through the mid and late week.
SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS. BREEZY
HIGH: 70
SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF
LOW: 55
MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS
HIGH: 71 LOW: 57
TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 72 LOW: 51
WEDNESDAY: AM SHOWERS. CLOUDS DECREASE
HIGH: 64 LOW: 40
THURSDAY: MORNING SUNSHINE. CLOUDS INCREASE
HIGH: 63 LOW: 41
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 60 LOW: 40
SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 58 LOW: 35
