Forecast Discussion 5/10/2020 PM: March-like weather returns to start the week, Freeze Watch Monday night

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 11TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 11TH: 41°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:17 PM

Happy Mother’s Day! We have a taste of spring so we are able to comfortably celebrate with our families outside this afternoon. High temperatures reached the low 60s for an unofficial high here in Elmira, it has been windy though, so picnics were out of the question unless you were able to secure the blanket. Going into this evening, we could see some showers bring the mood down a bit. Low temperatures will drop to the low 40s with cloudy skies.

The showers continue into the week and so do the breezy conditions. Throughout the day we’ll be dealing with some sort of rain, highs will be significantly lower, in the upper 40s. Looking at wind speeds of 5-15 mph our of the northwest, gusts over 20 mph are possible. Going into tomorrow night, low temperatures could drop all the way to the mid-20s. Because of this, a Freeze Watch takes effect for the entire area Monday evening. Bring any plants you have put out inside tomorrow night as they could get damaged by the cold air and any freezing that occurs on them whether it be frost or ice.

The midweek looks decent by Monday’s standards. High temperatures on Tuesday are still going to be cooler than average, highs in the very low 50s. Breezy conditions will be sticking around so it will likely feel cooler than it is. Mostly sunny skies grace the area on Tuesday. That night, temperatures will once again get cold. Mid-upper 20s expected for lows.

The rest of the week gradually warms up, eventually getting above average for the late week and weekend. Rain chances return Thursday along with cloud cover. This is from a low-pressure system that will also divert air from the south, warm moist air, into the area.

MONDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 49

MONDAY NIGHT: CHANCE EVENING SHOWERS. FREEZE WATCH

LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter