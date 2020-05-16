Forecast Discussion 5/16/2020 PM: Sunny & comfortable Sunday, rain ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 17TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 17TH: 43°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:45 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:23 PM

After an eventful Friday it has been a very nice Saturday. All those storms are a thing of the past and the day has been full of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Hitting the upper 60s today, I hope you were able to open your windows. Tonight, we will stay partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the mid-40s, right around average for this time of year.

Tomorrow will see similar conditions for most of the day, however clouds will be increasing throughout the day, highs into the low 70s again, finally seeing some glimpses of summer consistently for the Twin Tiers. Tomorrow night, some showers may work in for the evening with low temperatures dropping to only about the mid-50s, cloud cover really insulating the surface and allowing it to stay well above average.

The week starts off with rain and sadly the rain chances will stick around for much of the midweek. Going into Monday, a low-pressure system dives out of the Dakotas into the Ohio Valley, not looking like it would bring much trouble to our area, however it will impact our weekend. Showers will impact the area through Monday with temperatures only reaching the mid-60s for highs. Low temperatures Monday nigh will drop to right around 50. Shower chances stick around that evening.

We’ll see the chances for showers Tuesday as well as the previously mentioned low-pressure system sticks around the KY/TN area. It will then start makes it’s way up to the Twin Tiers for the later part of the week. At the same time, a tropical system will have developed and what it will do is still up for question. One model has the tropical system going into New York, however another does not. Only time will tell. One thing is for sure, the low will bring some rain for the latter part of the week, and with the temperatures on Friday and Saturday, a rumble of thunder is definitely possible.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 73

SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 55

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

