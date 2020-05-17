Forecast Discussion 5/17/2020 AM: Dry start to Sunday before showers arrive this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 17TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 17TH: 43°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:24 PM

We are in the middle of what is shaping up to be a decent weekend for the Twin Tiers. Saturday was very comfortable with sunny skies and highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday we repeat our temperatures but have more clouds building in as the day goes on. We start our Sunday under clear skies with temperatures in the 40s. Patchy fog out there will burn off during the first couple hours of daylight. As we go through our Sunday, clouds increase from the Southwest and we have the chance for showers by late afternoon.

The steadiest of rain should hold off until the overnight hours. Sunday night we have a warm front lifting through the Twin Tiers giving us the likelihood for rain. Skies are cloudy through sunrise, keeping low temperatures in the 50s. Winds are light from the Southeast, keeping temperatures mild and ample moisture in the atmosphere.

We start the work week off very wet. Monday brings us the chance for rain all day as the storm system tracks to our south. Tropical Storm Arthur coupled with a strong high pressure system to our north is going to push this system bringing us rain back to our south, drying us out for the middle of the week. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 60s. As the high pressure beings to erode, moisture from the gulf fueled by Arthur will enter our atmosphere, bringing us the chance for showers and thunderstorms late week. High temperatures will be above average in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 68

SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LIKELY

LOW: 51

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter