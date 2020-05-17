Forecast Discussion 5/17/2020PM: Rain to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 18TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 18TH: 43°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:24 PM

Sunday was sadly not as nice as Saturday, not nearly as much sunshine for the Twin Tiers, even though it was warmer, the unofficial high today was 72 degrees in the mid-afternoon. Some showers will move in this evening while staying cloudy throughout the evening. Low temperatures will stagnate around the 50-degree mark.

Tomorrow continues the cloudy conditions and the chance of rain, temperatures will continue being in the upper 60s. The rain chances will mainly be in the first half of the day, turning more isolated as we get into the afternoon. The northern parts of the area will see the most out of the rain, the Northern Tier may get spared from any rain. Low temperatures tomorrow night will only drop to the low 50s, cloud cover will keep us from getting much lower.

Tuesday and Wednesday are incredibly similar as they will see partly sunny skies and highs into the upper 60s. The main thing we will be watching for is the low-pressure system that will be making its way toward the area for the later part of the week. Models are still in disagreement on what is going to happen to Tropical Storm Arthur and that will also determine what this low-pressure will do. Since temperatures look to increase on Friday, a chance for some rumbles of thunder is very possible. Rain chances exist from Thursday through Saturday while we steadily warm up.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67

MONDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 50

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

