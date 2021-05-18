Forecast Discussion 5/18/21 PM: Sunshine continues midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 18th: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 18th: 44°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:24 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker through midweek. Decreasing clouds Tuesday evening, turning clear for the overnight. Patchy river valley fog develops late. Lows near 50 degrees.

Fog lifts Wednesday morning as temperatures begin to warm. Another day of sunshine and dry weather courtesy of high pressure. Warmest day of the week as many reach into the low to mid 80s for afternoon highs, above average for this time of the year. Mostly clear overnight and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Increasing moisture as we end the workweek and for the weekend. Slight chance for showers Thursday. Otherwise, increasing mid and high-level clouds for the day. Highs near 80 degrees, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. A pop-up shower and thunderstorm possible during Friday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. As moisture increases, humidity will also be on the rise heading into the weekend. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the weekend, but overall rainfall looking light. Highs Saturday and Sunday near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP-UP SHOWER & T-STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

