Forecast Discussion 5/2/2020 PM: Sunny and warm Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 3RD: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 3RD: 39°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:01 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:09 PM

Hasn’t it been a beautiful day today? We had some cloud cover, but so what? Unofficial high of 68 is nothing to be down about on this beautiful Saturday in the Twin Tiers. Now there is some bad news that comes with it, though it isn’t a big deal. We’ll see those clouds increase this evening with shower chances returning into early tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the low 50s, which is well above average for this time of year.

Speaking of well above average, there is a reason it says “warm Sunday” in the title, high temperature around 76 degrees for Elmira and the entire area will see the low-mid 70s, that is perfect for a Sunday in May! We’ll see partly sunny skies throughout tomorrow, but it will be plenty of sunshine to get us to that temperature mark. Tomorrow night again sees evening chances of showers as a cold front moves through the region. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-40s while staying mostly cloudy.

We start off the work week with those clouds from Sunday night sticking around. High temperatures will not be as impressive, really shows the power of a cold front with highs in the mid-upper 50s expected Monday. We should stay mostly dry, though there is a chance of isolated showers. Low temperatures Monday night will drop pretty far, near freezing.

Our next big weather maker is a real puzzle it is a low-pressure system that comes into the area from the north. The upper-level analysis shows it pretty strong and swinging through the Twin Tiers, but as you move down the atmosphere, it weakens and the center moves well north of the area. It will definitely be something to keep an eye on to see how it develops. Temperatures for the rest of the week stay near average, if not a few degrees shy of average until Saturday when the effects from that system drop us to the low-50s.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. BREEZY. WARM!

HIGH: 76

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 57 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. EVENING SHOWER

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

