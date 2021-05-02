Forecast Discussion 5/2/2021 PM: Showers to start the week, midweek cool down

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 3rd: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 3rd: 39°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:08 PM

Happy Sunday! Not a bad way to end the weekend with temperatures approaching that 70-degree mark. Off and on sunshine and rain throughout much of the day, from where I was nothing was ever a significant downpour, however, some northern parts of the area did see heavier rain. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50, staying mild, with showers tapering off this evening.

Showers likely to start your week with warmer temperatures expected, low-70s. It will be mainly cloudy through the day with showers moving in during the midday. Storms are possible during the evening hours, with heavier rain during that time. Lows tomorrow night will be mild, if not warm, low-60s.

Chances of showers continue on Tuesday with warmer temperatures, the mid-70s this time. Storms are possible again. This time, lows will drop to the mid-50s and things will cool down for the rest of the week.

This is my final forecast for the Twin Tiers and WETM. Thank you.

MONDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. EVENING STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 73

MONDAY NIGHT: EVENING STORMS POSSIBLE. MILD

LOW: 60

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COOLER

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

