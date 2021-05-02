Forecast Discussion 5/2/21 AM: Best chance for showers Sunday around the Finger Lakes

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 2nd: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 2nd: 39°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:08 PM

Starting off Sunday mostly clear but clouds will filter in early today. A stalled front to our north will bring the chance for showers especially confined to the Finger Lakes Region but some could slip further south. Highs will be warmer reaching the 70s for most of us. Highest temperatures will be in the Southern Tier. This active pattern will continue throughout the majority of the week. A few showers are possible throughout the night on Sunday as lows drop into the mid-50s.

Chances of showers continue on Monday with showers likely during the afternoon hours. Highs above average in the low-70s once again. Tuesday we keep the threat for showers around but add the threat for thunderstorms in as well while things turn breezy. On Wednesday we see showers early on in the day before some clearing in the afternoon. The only dry day this week looks to be Thursday while temperatures fall back to below average. Showers return ahead of the weekend.

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, WARMER

HIGH: 73

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 54

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: AM SHOWERS. CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

