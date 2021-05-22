Forecast Discussion 5/22/21 AM: Another hot day with more clouds around

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 22nd: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 22nd: 45°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:28 PM

Mostly cloudy conditions and mild temperatures to kick of our Saturday morning. Not as sunny as the last couple of days but we will keep around the hot temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies continues Saturday. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible by late day, which may linger into the early overnight. Summer-like temperatures continue Saturday with highs into the low to mid 80s, which is above average for this time of the year. Feeling muggy with dew point temperatures nearing 60 degrees. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Cold front moves through on Sunday, which brings our best chance for showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Keeping an eye on thunderstorms that develop in the afternoon and early evening for potentially gusty winds and brief downpours. Highs near 80 degrees, then overnight lows into the 50s. Cooler Monday with highs near 70 degrees. Stray shower possible, but most staying dry. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns into midweek along with highs near 80 degrees. Another cold front moves through midweek, which will drop our temperatures again for Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWER & T-STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 50

MONDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

