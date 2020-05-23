Forecast Discussion 5/23/2020 PM: Warming up toward Memorial Day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 24TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 24TH: 45°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:30 PM

A nicer than expected day today, highs almost reaching the 80-degree mark, and in the mid and later part of the afternoon we got to see some sunshine, a welcome sight after some rain yesterday. We’re not done with the rain yet though, we could see some showers this evening as a remnant of Tropical Storm Arthur. Low temperatures tonight will stay above average, the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be similar with comfortable temperatures slightly above average. We’re looking at partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s. Some southerly wind will provide a nice summer-like breeze. Tomorrow night we could see some showers again, this time a rumble of thunder won’t be surprising, temperatures in the upper 50s, well above average for lows this time of year.

Memorial Day warms up considerable and before we can even hit June, we could see our first 80-degree day. But, before we get to enjoy that temperature we may have to deal with some showers that morning. After they move out we’re looking at a partly sunny/mostly cloudy day, though it may get a bit humid. Low temperatures will be way above average, in the low 60s.

We are looking to warm up even more through the midweek as high pressure ridging sets in for several days, funneling in air from the south. Temperatures could be pushing that 90 degree mark on Tuesday and Wednesday while staying dry. Sadly, with those warm temperatures come humidity. We start seeing chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76

SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

LOW: 55

MEMORIAL DAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WARM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & WARM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

