Forecast Discussion 5/23/21 AM: Isolated strong storms possible Sunday afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 23rd: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 23rd: 45°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:40 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:29 PM

Mild overnight with temperatures only dropping into the upper 50s in the valleys and lower 60s everywhere else. Stray showers moved through but not everyone got in on the action. Sunday will bring a better chance for showers and storms during the afternoon hours.

As a cold front moves through on Sunday there is the chance that thunderstorms that may develop will run the main risk for bringing potentially gusty winds and brief downpours. Sunday’s high will reach the mid 80’s, then overnight lows into the 50s. Monday will be cooler as the cold front has moved through with highs near the mid 70’s. An isolated shower is possible Monday, but most staying dry. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms midweek due to another front passing through along with highs back near the mid 80’s. After the cold front passes, temperatures dip down into the 70’s again at or below average for Thursday and Friday into Memorial Day weekend.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY EARLY. AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 50

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS, WINDY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: ISOLATED SHOWER AND STORM POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

