Forecast Discussion 5/24/2020 AM: A pleasant Sunday before a hot summer-like week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 24TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 24TH: 45°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:31 PM

We are waking up with some clouds around and temperatures in the low 60s on this Sunday. Saturday ended up being nicer than expected, as clouds exited the region ahead of schedule. High temperatures over performed and reached the upper 70s. Sunday we repeat those temperatures with less clouds around. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s in the Southern Tier and mid 70s in higher elevations in the Northern Tier. Winds from the south will provide a summer-like breeze which sets the stage for a hot week ahead.

Sunday night clouds increase as a low pressure system passes to our west. This brings the chance for showers- mostly around sunrise on Memorial Day. Showers are hit or miss and rainfall will be light. Skies clear out by Monday afternoon and we end up with a partly sunny Memorial Day afternoon. Temperatures rise into the 80s. Reaching the low to mid 80s for the Twin Tiers.

Temperatures aren’t the other thing rising this week. Humidity goes up as well. The southerly flow set up really brings in the heat and humidity. On Tuesday clouds are minimal and high temperatures sky rocket into the upper 80s. With the higher humidity, heat indices could top 90 for the first time this year. Moisture increases this week allowing for more clouds on Wednesday, shaving a couple degrees off our high temperatures- reaching the mid 80s. Thursday and Friday both provide the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms as we will have enough moisture in the atmosphere as well as strong solar heating. Very summer-like. Next weekend looks pleasant as temperatures return to seasonable and drier air moves in.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77

SUNDAY NIGHT: STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 56

MEMORIAL DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WARM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & WARM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 45

