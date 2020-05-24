Forecast Discussion 5/24/2020 PM: Warm Memorial Day and upcoming week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 25TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 25TH: 45°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:31 PM

Another warm day for Memorial Day weekend and it won’t be the last! The upper 70s for highs today with plenty of sunshine. A nice summer-like breeze in place for most of the day. Going into tonight we could see a very isolated shower with low temperatures in the mid-50s.

Memorial Day continues the warming trend with highs into the low 80s. Partly sunny skies will be dominant in the area. The main focus on tomorrow will be the chance for isolated showers and storms throughout different parts of the day. Starting in the morning, we could see some isolated showers and storms through the late morning and then a break going into the afternoon. In the late afternoon and evening, another chance for isolated showers, this time, less of a chance for storms but with these temperatures it is definitely possible. Low temperatures tomorrow night will drop to the low 60s.

Warming up even more going into Tuesday, there is a chance of seeing the 90 degree mark but we’ll have to wait and see for sure. Partly sunny skies will be dominant over the area, so you will get your usual dose of sunshine through the midweek. This will likely be the warmest day of the upcoming week. Low temperatures will drop to the low 60s again.

The rest of the week gradually cools down. The sunny and warm weather through the midweek will be thanks to upper level ridging that locks in place for a couple of days. That ridging starts collapsing going into the late week. Shower and thunderstorm chances move in Thursday and Friday.

MEMORIAL DAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS & STORMS. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83

MONDAY NIGHT: ISO. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS/STORMS PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & WARM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. CHANCE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 81 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. AM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 48

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter