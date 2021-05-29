Forecast Discussion 5/29/21 AM: Rain continues this morning
AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 29th: 74°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 29th: 49°
SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:35 AM
SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:34 PM
We start the day on a cool and dreary note. The rain lingers into the late morning and early afternoon. By this evening, most will start to dry out but a spotty shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures today will rise into the low 50s across the Twin Tiers, which is way below average. Normally, we see the 70s.
For the remainder of the weekend, the clouds hold strong and some scattered showers are possible on Sunday, especially across the Northern Tier. As we head into Memorial Day, the sun starts to peek through and the temperatures start to rise! For the holiday, we will see highs across the Twin Tiers in the upper 60s. Tuesday grants us another day with some sun and clouds with high temperatures getting into the 70s. For the rest of the week, temperatures continue to rise into the mid to upper 70s which is right near average! We also see rain coming back into the forecast, so multiple days you need to keep that umbrella handy.
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & BREEZY
HIGH: 52 LOW: 43
SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY
HIGH: 56 LOW: 42
MONDAY: DRYING OUT. MIX SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 68 LOW: 47
TUESDAY: PEEKS OF SUN
HIGH: 73 LOW: 50
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SCTD. SHOWERS
HIGH: 75 LOW: 58
THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 76 LOW: 59
FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 79 LOW: 60
