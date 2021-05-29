Forecast Discussion 5/29/21 AM: Rain continues this morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 29th: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 29th: 49°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:34 PM

We start the day on a cool and dreary note. The rain lingers into the late morning and early afternoon. By this evening, most will start to dry out but a spotty shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures today will rise into the low 50s across the Twin Tiers, which is way below average. Normally, we see the 70s.

For the remainder of the weekend, the clouds hold strong and some scattered showers are possible on Sunday, especially across the Northern Tier. As we head into Memorial Day, the sun starts to peek through and the temperatures start to rise! For the holiday, we will see highs across the Twin Tiers in the upper 60s. Tuesday grants us another day with some sun and clouds with high temperatures getting into the 70s. For the rest of the week, temperatures continue to rise into the mid to upper 70s which is right near average! We also see rain coming back into the forecast, so multiple days you need to keep that umbrella handy.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

MONDAY: DRYING OUT. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: PEEKS OF SUN

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SCTD. SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter