Forecast Discussion 5/29/21 PM: Chance for showers returns Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 29th: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 29th: 49°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:34 PM

Temperatures sat below average on Saturday with rain showers lasting all morning into the early afternoon. By Saturday evening, most will stay dry and see cloudy skies but a spotty shower cannot be ruled out.

Overnight Saturday will bring cloudy skies with low temperature reaching 42 degrees. The cold temperatures and cloudy skies will remain and Sunday afternoon the chance for a shower returns. The biggest chance of rain for Sunday is between 11 am and 4 pm. Moving into Memorial Day, the temperatures begin to rise again and the sunshine returns. On Monday temperatures will reach into the low 70’s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Temperatures return closer to average for the rest of the week with temperatures mid-week reaching the mid-70’s. The chance for rain also returns back into the forecast mid-week as another frontal system moves through causing temperatures to rise back into the 80’s for next weekend.

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS AND SUN

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

