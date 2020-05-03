Forecast Discussion 5/3/2020 PM: A colder than average week ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 4TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 4TH: 39°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:00 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:10 PM

What a beautiful Sunday it has been! The unofficial high today recorded at the airport was 79-degrees. Plenty of sunshine got us to that summer-like temperature and to top it off, a nice breeze to make it feel just amazingly pleasant. Cloud cover will increase tonight as an isolated shower is possible but unlikely. Temperatures will drop to the low-40s, the cloud cover won’t really hold the heat much as it did overnight last night.

Sadly, it won’t be sticking around. After the cold front that passed through during Sunday, that seemingly didn’t do much to the temperatures, we have trouble even making it into the low 50s for highs tomorrow. We’ll be staying mostly cloudy to start your workweek, isolated showers will be a nuisance throughout the day. As we get to the later part of the day, clouds will decrease as low temperatures drop way down to the lower 30s.

Tuesday will be uneventful with mostly sunny skies expected, though it will stay well below average when it comes to temperatures. Highs in the mid-50s expected for your Tuesday, which will be a pattern all week this week. Temperatures Tuesday night will drop to the low 30s.

Our next weather-maker starts working into the region on Wednesday, chances of showers for the Twin Tiers through the midweek. High temperatures will stay below average, but better than Tuesday, getting into the upper 50s. This is the first of two low-pressure systems moving into the area for later parts of this week. The second one moves from the north and starts affecting the Twin Tiers Thursday. Chances of showers are present for Thursday through Sunday. This will drop the temperatures to the upper 40s for highs the upcoming weekend.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 53

MONDAY NIGHT: STAYING BREEZY & COOL

LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

