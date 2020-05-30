Forecast Discussion 5/30/20 AM: Unseasonably cool weekend after a summer-like week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 30TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 30TH: 48°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:36 PM

After a wild end to the work week on Friday, with severe storms and even flooding in part of the viewing area, we are waking up extremely peaceful here in the Twin Tiers. Showers associated with the cold front have moved off to the east and clouds quickly followed suit shortly after sunrise. Temperatures are much cooler than Friday at this time, some fifteen degrees below where we were the prior day. Temperatures in the 50s this morning will rebound into the mid 70s for highs this afternoon. It will be the first day since last Sunday we will have high temperatures only in the 70s. Humidity is also lower and much more comfortable this weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny but we can’t rule out the chance for a spotty pop up shower Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night it is partly cloudy and we really feel the effects of the cold front. Temperatures Saturday night fall into the low 40s, a big change from lows in the 60s we had around this week. On Sunday we have the coolest day of the week ahead with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the 50s- highs expected to top out in the low 60s. It remains mostly sunny on Sunday with the slightest chance for a brief passing shower.

Starting off the work week, high pressure rules for the most part. It stays mostly dry with temperatures in the 60s. Our best chance for rain this week is Tuesday night into Wednesday. Even with this system, rainfall will be very light. Once this exits our region, the end of the week remains mostly dry and temperatures return to seasonable or even above average.

SATURDAY: SPOTTY SHOWER. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: COMFORTABLE. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. LIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter