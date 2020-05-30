Forecast Discussion 5/30/2020 PM: Cool Sunday and Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 31ST: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 31ST: 48°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:36 PM

After some storms on Friday, the cold front has worked its magic and today has been comfortable and beautiful! Unofficial high at the airport was 74 degrees in the late afternoon and now we are on the downturn of the temperature. We’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy this evening and turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid-40s.

Tomorrow has a slight chance of seeing a wet start, those light shower chances will move out quickly and cloud cover will begin decreasing. Staying cooler tomorrow as well, even more so in fact with highs in the mid-60s. A decent spring breeze may make it feel a little cooler than comfortable, but if you like that kind of thing, open the windows! Nothing better than free air-conditioning! Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-mid 40s again. Depending on how clear the sky can get, maybe the upper 30s for some places.

We will start the week similarly comfortable with highs in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies will greet us for the no-fun Monday and hopefully folks can start getting back out and enjoying the nice weather. The nice weather will sadly come to an end in the afternoon on Monday. Some evening shower chances move in. Low temperatures in the upper 40s.

We start warming up during the mid and later parts of the week. With that warming comes chances of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs back into the upper 70s and low 80s again.

SUNDAY: COMFORTABLE. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 64

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 43

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. EVENING SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

