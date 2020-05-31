Forecast Discussion 5/31/2020 PM: Cool start to the week, rain returns soon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 1ST: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 1ST: 48°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:37 PM

Another cool day for the weekend and we should have two more cool days before warming up again. Only hit the mid-upper 50s for highs today, well under the forecast from last night. Tonight, we’ll get cool again with lows in the low 40s, some rural areas may drop tot he upper 30s.

High pressure is dominating the midwest U.S. and extends to the Gulf South. Above our heads is a low-pressure trough that is swinging through, as we get closer to the surface, the wind profile changes considerably. Tomorrow will stay cool and primarily clear for the day. Highs right around the 70-degree mark. Clouds will start increasing in the afternoon and by the evening we’ll be primarily cloudy with lows in the low-50s. Some overnight showers are possible.

Those shower chances will continue on Tuesday with a similar temperature profile to Monday. Highs in the low 70s with cloudy skies over the area. Those clouds skies that evening will now allow for much cooling, low temperatures will only drop to the low 60s. This is a shortwave that is likely to roll through the area at this time, interrupting the meridional flow aloft.

Warming up considerably on Wednesday with highs into the low-80s, and with that, an increase of humidity as well. We’ll likely see plenty of sunshine for the first half of Wednesday, going into the afternoon that will likely change. At these temperatures and humidity levels, chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon are always present and Wednesday is no exception. Low temperatures should drop to the upper 50s.

The rest of the week stays warm with another day of shower and storm chances on Friday. Thursday should stay mostly sunny. We’ll go into the weekend clear on Saturday, some rain chances return Sunday evening.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. AFTERNOON CLOUDS

HIGH: 70

MONDAY NIGHT: CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWER

LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER POSS.

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. EVENING SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 49

