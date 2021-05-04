Forecast Discussion 5/4/21 PM: Showers and an isolated storm possible into the evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 5th: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 5th: 40°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:11 PM

Showers and storms are moving into portions of the Northern Tier this afternoon. Temperatures across the area are all in the 70s helping fuel a bit of instability in the atmosphere. Humidity levels are in the muggy territory closing in on 60. We will keep the rain threat throughout the evening with lows dropping down into the mid 50s.

Unsettled weather will continue on Wednesday, with the steadiest rainfall looking to be during the morning hours. Rainfall is looking to remain on the light side with shower activity becoming more scattered in coverage by the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 60s. We will get a brief break from the active weather on Thursday, though mid/high clouds will limit the amount of sunshine we see. Scattered rain showers are quick to return on Friday. It will be a cool and breezy end to the week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s expected.

Heading into the upcoming weekend, at this vantage point, looks to keep the potential for showers in the area. Saturday looks to be mainly dry, besides for spotty showers late day. The better chance for showers will come on Sunday. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs looking to near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

MONDAY: WINDY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter