Forecast Discussion 5/5/21 AM: Another gloomy day before a break comes Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 5th: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 5th: 40°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:11 PM

Most of us our dry currently on this Wednesday morning after some showers overnight. Another round is pushing into Pennsylvania now and will bring us some showers throughout the day Wednesday. Otherwise we are cloudy and gloomy as this active weather period continues. Highs Wednesday will be much cooler around sixty. Winds will also be breezy at times out of the northwest. Wednesday night we begin to dry out with temperatures falling back to around 40. Overall a much more seasonable 24 hours.

We will get a brief break from the active weather on Thursday, though mid/high clouds will limit the amount of sunshine we see. Scattered rain showers are quick to return on Friday. It will be a cool and breezy end to the week, with highs in the low to mid 50s expected.

Heading into the upcoming weekend, at this vantage point, looks to keep the potential for showers in the area. Saturday looks to be mainly dry, besides for spotty showers late day. The better chance for showers will come on Sunday. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs looking to be in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

