Forecast Discussion 5/6/21 PM: Quiet evening before an active end to the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 7th: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 7th: 40°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:56 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:13 PM

Partly sunny skies continue into the late afternoon on this Thursday as a high pressure is still in control. Highs on Thursday were cooler than average in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday night we see temperatures drop down into the mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible in higher terrain throughout the Twin Tiers. Clouds do thicken towards sunrise as a system approaches us from the west.

Shower chances return Friday as a cold front moves into the region. Limited instability will lead to the development of isolated thunderstorms. The first half of Friday will be dry before light rain showers arrive by midday and early afternoon. We will continue to see cooler than average temperatures as highs look to hover in the mid-50s. Lingering showers Friday night will have the potential to mix with wet flakes as lows fall into the mid to upper 30s. Heading into Mother’s Day weekend, spotty rain shower chances will continue. There will be limited sunshine through some broken cloud cover. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, hovering near 60 by Mother’s Day.

Heading into the new workweek we will see active weather return. Light rain showers will be with us on Monday and winds will be gusty at times. Cooler than average temperatures will continue as highs through midweek will be in the mid to upper 50s. An area of high pressure will build into the region on Tuesday leading to quiet conditions and breaks in clouds.

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: SHOWERS EARLY, PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter