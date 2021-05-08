Forecast Discussion 5/8/21 AM: Another day, another shower chance

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 8th: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 8th: 40°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:14 PM

After some rainfall overnight and even some snow showers in higher elevations, clouds continue for the start of the weekend. Isolated showers Saturday morning, then chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Breezy northwest winds keeping us cooler than average with highs near 50 degrees. Drying out for the overnight as a weak area of high pressure builds into the region. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees

Dry start to the Mother’s Day, but with increasing cloud cover. Low pressure tracking into the region brings a chance for rain by the afternoon. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 50s. Chance for rain continues overnight, then lingering showers for Monday. Potential for heavy rain at times through Sunday night, so keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage. High Monday into the mid to upper 50s. Chance for showers Tuesday. Highs into the 50s. High pressure brings quiet weather Wednesday. Highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers for the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM RAIN

HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

MONDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

