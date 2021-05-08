Forecast Discussion 5/8/21 PM: Dry start to Mother’s Day before rain moves in

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 9th: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 9th: 41°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:53 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:15 PM

Highs on Saturday only reaching the lower 50s across the Twin Tiers, running some 15 degrees below average for this time of year. It was gloomy throughout the morning hours turning to some afternoon showers tracking across the region. We begin to clear out Saturday evening after some early showers in the evening and then some gradual clearing throughout the evening. Lows in the mid 30s will lead to some patchy frost in the coldest locations by sunrise.

Dry start to the Mother’s Day, but with increasing cloud cover. Low pressure tracking into the region brings a chance for rain by the afternoon. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 50s. Chance for rain continues overnight, then lingering showers for Monday. Potential for heavy rain at times through Sunday night, so keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage. High Monday into the mid to upper 50s. Chance for showers Tuesday. Highs into the 50s. High pressure brings quiet weather Wednesday. Highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers for the end of the workweek.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM RAIN

HIGH: 53 LOW: 41

MONDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

