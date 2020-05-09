Forecast Discussion 5/9/2020 PM: A warmer Mother’s Day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 10TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 10TH: 41°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:16 PM

Wasn’t it suppose to be May? Snow and cold temperatures plaguing your weekend and it is going to continue into this evening. We have seen snow bands move through the area throughout the day, breezy and gusty conditions have also bee present. Some sunshine made its way through the clouds, but it never stuck around for more than a few minutes. Temperatures tonight will drop to the lower 30s with snow showers continuing.

The low-pressure system that brought us this mess is moving out of the Northeast U.S. overnight and some semblance of Spring will return for Mother’s Day. Starting partly cloudy, we will warm up a little, the upper 50s for high temperatures expected. However, cloud cover will increase into the afternoon, along with shower chances. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 30s as shower chances stick around. More breezy conditions tomorrow are expected, west wind 10-20 mph with gusts over 20 mph are possible.

Going into yet another workweek with rain chances and below-average temperatures. Colder than Sunday, temperatures will not escape the upper 40s for highs. Staying mostly cloudy, we will continue seeing rain chances into Monday evening. Low temperatures Monday will drop to the low 30s again.

The two days this week that doesn’t see significant rain chances are Tuesday and Wednesday, and even then a stray shower could show up Tuesday. High temperatures won’t escape the 50s but this is the start of a warming trend into the later part of the week. The next system starts moving through on Thursday and Friday while we warm up into the mid-60s and low 70s respectively.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY. CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 57

SUNDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 37

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter