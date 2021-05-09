Forecast Discussion 5/9/21 PM: Rain tapers late this evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 10th: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 10th: 41°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:16 PM

Rain has moved in this afternoon dropping temperatures into the 40s from highs in the lower 50s. Rain continues into the evening hours. Potential for higher elevations in Steuben County to see a wet snow mix in with rainfall. Otherwise, rain stays steady and heavy at times for the evening and early overnight. Chance for showers continues after midnight. Overall rainfall for the day of 0.25-0.75″. Isolated higher amounts closer to 1″ possible. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Spotty showers may linger into early Monday morning. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover into the afternoon. With afternoon heating, there is potential for late day showers to redevelop. Any rainfall Monday staying light. Highs into the mid to upper 50s, then overnight lows into the mid to upper 30s. Dry for the overnight with patchy frost potential.

Monday’s weather on repeat for Tuesday. Chance for late day showers. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Highs into the low to mid 50s, then overnight lows into the 30s. Potential for patchy frost again for overnight. High pressure keeping our weather quiet Wednesday and Thursday. Staying dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns Friday and for the start of the weekend.

MONDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING, FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

