Forecast Discussion 6/13/2020 PM: Cool & comfortable tomorrow, quiet week ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 14TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 14TH: 52°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:45 PM

A cool and comfortable weekend after a fairly warm week, especially the heat we saw on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thankfully, the forecast is looking fairly quiet for most of the week, not heating up really until Wednesday and we’ll touch on that later on. Tonight, we’ll drop to the upper 30s, below average for this time of year due to very low cloud cover. Some patchy frost is possible, especially in rural areas.

Tomorrow we continue the cooler and comfortable trend with highs warmer than today, low 70s for high temperatures. Low dew points so humidity will not be a factor, nor will much of a breeze as we’re expecting a light wind out of the northeast. Sunshine and clouds expected tomorrow and tomorrow night will be similarly clear, lows in the mid-40s which is still below average. Our average low temperatures for this time of year is 52-degrees is the average.

We start off the week by warming up with continued sunshine. All this sunshine is due to high pressure over this half of the country, right now is north of Michigan, it will move closer to our region as we start the week. Wind will be light and variable to start the week so that may make it feel a little warmer since it will be so still, high in the upper 70s expected. Monday night will drop to the low 50s, right around average with mostly clear skies.

An all week long warming trend is expected as we see high temperatures in the low 80s on Tuesday. Humidity starts to ramp up on Wednesday along with the temperature. By Friday, we’ll be close to 90 with humid conditions expected. Any day from Wednesday through the rest of the week could see a late-day shower or storm, especially Friday or Saturday.

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 45

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARMER AND MORE HUMID

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66



