Forecast Discussion 6/14/2020 PM: Warmer start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 15TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 15TH: 52°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:45 PM

After a cool weekend, we will start warming up once again for the workweek. Highs temperatures today into the very low 70s as we continue to be stuck in this dry Canadian air-mass with consistent wind out of the east and northeast. Tonight, we’ll stay mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s, which is below average for this time of year, but not as low as we got overnight last night.

Tomorrow warms up back into the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Even though we are warming up, we will continue the comfortable conditions as humidity will stay relatively low, get out and enjoy the warm and comfortable weather we’ll have for a couple of days this week before the humidity comes back for its revenge. Tomorrow night we’ll drop to the upper 40s for low temperatures, slightly below average, it will be the last below average evening for a while.

Tuesday warms up once again with highs this time into the low 80s. Staying comfortable, but noticeably warm, we will continue seeing sunny skies. There won’t be much to mention for Tuesday’s forecast as sunny skies will be dominant. This is all while a low-pressure system will be lurking in the southeast U.S. that we’ll have to deal with later in the week. High pressure at the surface and at the top of the boundary layer will keep us sunny. Low temperatures Tuesday will drop to the mid-50s.

Warming up continually through the rest of the week, muggy conditions start to creep in Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures get into the low 90s. Chances of showers and thunderstorms are always an issue with those temperatures and humidity levels, they really ramp up going into the weekend.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER

HIGH: 78

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 48

TUESDAY: SUNNY & WARM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. WARMER AND MORE HUMID

HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. EVENING CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

