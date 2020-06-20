Forecast Discussion 6/20/2020 PM: Hot & humid Father’s Day, iso. showers/storms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 21ST: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 21ST: 54°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Happy Summer and boy does it feel like it! Not a single day in this forecast sees a high below 83 degrees and the humidity is going to be annoying all week. Chances of showers continue tonight in a scattered to isolated manner, lows tonight will drop to the low 60s which is above average.

Hot and humid for Father’s Day so make sure you have plenty of water for any activities done outside. Highs expected to reach the mid-80s, it will likely feel like the low 90s. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Chances of showers & isolated storms move in during the late afternoon and evening, which is always the case with these heat and humidity values. Low temperatures tomorrow night will drop to the low-mid 60s.

We start off the work week with more days of hot and humidity and chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 80s with heat indices possibly into the low 90s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Monday night will see temperatures drop to the mid-60s with chances of showers into the later evening.

The summer is always is an interesting time for forecass because the heat and humidity skyrocket and thus the chances of rain does too, which is why so many days look so similar. Hopefully later in the week we will see some relief from the humidity.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT: EVENING CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

LOW: 63

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: EVENING CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

