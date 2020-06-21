Forecast Discussion 6/21/2020 PM: Showers & storm chances tomorrow, hot & humid

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 22ND: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 22ND: 54°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Happy Father’s Day! I hope you were able to get out and enjoy it and not get too hot. High temperatures well into the 80s and decent but not oppressive humidity values to just remind you that it is indeed, summer! Some popup showers could move in this evening as a product of the heat, those will move out quickly. Low temperatures will drop to the low-mid 60s. Patchy fog is likely overnight.

Starting the week off hot with highs into the low 90s possible. Partly sunny skies for most of the day, dew points into the mid-upper 60s will likely make it feel warmer than it is. With the humidity being that high, popup showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening as usual. Something resembling organization is being picked up on Futurecast late Monday night, so some decent wind speeds around 10 and 11 Monday night is possible. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-60s, staying above average for that particular metric.

Tuesday sees slightly lower temperature but you won’t notice it because the dew point will remain the same. Highs into the mid-80s with dew point temperatures rising into the low-mid 70s will make it feel very humid, almost like you can cut the air with a knife. Showers are likely on Tuesday, a chance of isolated storms exists as well. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-60s again.

Humidity drops a little into the mid-late week but shoots back up going into next weekend. No day in this forecast is free of shower and storm chances. Summer is here!

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 90

MONDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWERS. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 65

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE ISO. SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

