Forecast Discussion 6/24/2020 AM: Mostly sunny & windy today, more comfortable

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 24TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 24TH: 55°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

It is going to be nice to not have to talk about the humidity today, for once! Not nearly as hot or humid today, comfortable even, with high temperatures in the upper 70s expected. Some places may receive temperatures in the very low 80s but that will be isolated. Mostly sunny skies are expected the main condition we’ll be experiencing will bt wind. Windy today with gusts over20 miles per hour possible so hold on to your trash cans. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the mid-50s, right around average for this time of year, wind calming into the night.

Warming up slightly tomorrow as the wind shifts to a more southwest flow. High temperatures in the low 80s are expected. Some sunshine to start the day, chances of showers and storms return in the afternoon and evening hours. Humidity won’t be a big deal tomorrow, but will be higher than today. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-upper 50s with isolated showers possible in the early evening.

A shortwave low pressure system starts approaching the area on Friday as the temperature and humidity start rising. High temperatures in the low-mid 80s expected. Staying partly sunny for the most part on Friday, it will get progressively more humid throughout the day. Chances of showers exist in the very late evening hours. Low temperatures that night will drop to the low 60s.

Saturday is the main day where that shortwave will affect the area, chances of showers and thunderstorms for the day. Some decent upper level dynamics at work with moderate vorticity values, it is a little early to look at instability but with the warmth and high dew points I wouldn’t be surprised if they were decently high, we’ll keep an eye on it.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WINDY. GUSTY AT TIMES

HIGH: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 55

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS LATE EVENING

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: HOT & HUMID. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW:63

MONDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

