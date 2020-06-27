Forecast Discussion 6/27/2020 PM: Staying warm & muggy tomorrow, chance showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 28TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 28TH: 56°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

A dreary Saturday for the Twin Tiers, the first in a good while as many days with rain have been sunny for the first half, not so much today. It’s pretty humid out there with highs just barely getting into the low 80s in Elmira. Staying cloudy into the afternoon, which will hopefully mean less of a chance for thunderstorms this evening. Low temperatures will drop to the low 60s, it will take a while to get there though because of the cloud cover. Chances of showers exist tonight still.

Going into tomorrow, it will be warm and muggy again, which you’ll find out quickly is a theme for the upcoming week. High temperatures expected to get into the mid-80s. Some sunshine will be present going into the afternoon, chances of showers and isolated storms into the late afternoon and evening. Par for the course for the summer months. Low temperatures will drop to the very low 60s and upper 50s.

We look to start off the workweek on a dry note, however it will continue being warm and muggy. High temperatures once again into the mid-80s expected. Partly sunny skies, and I would completely rule out a popup shower in the later afternoon. We should be safe for the most part though. Monday night we’ll once again drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

The rest of the week stays warm and muggy, getting warmer starting on Wednesday, that is when the humidity starts increasing too. Our first look at Independence Day is at the very end of the forecast range. It is looking hot and humid, all I am willing to say right now is a chance of showers.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 61

INDEPENDENCE DAY: HOT & HUMID. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

