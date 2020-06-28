Forecast Discussion 6/28/2020 PM: Warm & muggy to start the week, turning hot late

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 29TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 29TH: 56°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Another warm and muggy day that started with showers? At least we saw some sunshine when the rain moves through, didn’t make it feel much better outside though. Warmer today, highs into the mid-80s reached with moments of decent wind flow. Those chances of showers continue during this evening and should taper off into the late night. Low temperatures in the very upper 50s.

Continuing the warm and muggy trend into the beginning of the week with highs once again into the mid-80s. Should be staying mostly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. With the heat and humidity, an afternoon popup shower isn’t totally off the table, but it won’t be for everyone. Low temperatures will drop to the very low 60s again.

Slightly less warm on Tuesday, but the shower chances return going into the midweek. Highs in the very low 80s expected, chances of showers & isolated thunderstorms especially in the afternoon. These will be summer type showers, no front needed. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 50s again.

Wednesday is similar to Tuesday with slightly warmer temperatures expected. Going into the late week, we turn hot with highs in the low 90s. July 4th is actually looking less warm than previously thought. Highs in the mid-80s and not as humid, which will be welcome, still a slight chance of storms exist.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. WARM & MUGGY

HIGH: 85

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 60

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 91 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

INDEPENDENCE DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

