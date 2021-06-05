Forecast Discussion 6/5/21 PM: Sunshine and warm temperatures continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 5th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 5th: 50°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:40 PM

Summer-like weather has returned this weekend for the Twin Tiers with sunshine and temperatures into the 90’s

Saturday we saw filtered sunshine and a high temperature around 90 degrees. Since the normal temperature for this time of year is 76 degrees we are above average. Saturday night into Sunday will bring clear skies with the overnight low temperature in the low 60’s. This weather will continue into Sunday as well as dry and sunny conditions remain across the Twin Tiers. Temperatures Sunday will also be in the low 90’s.

Monday afternoon and evening brings the chance of rain back with the chance of scattered storms. Temperatures remain in the low 90’s on Monday. Moving into the rest of the week the chance for wet weather remains and temperatures drop back down into the 80’s. Tuesday showers are likely, Wednesday has a chance for showers, and on Thursday showers will be isolated. Friday temperatures will drop back down to average in the high 70’s with weekend weather remaining in the 70’s with the chance for rain remaining. The majority of the chances of rain for this week are during the afternoon to early evening, but every day will not be a washout.

SUNDAY: SUNNY AND HOT, DRY

HIGH: 92 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

HIGH: 91 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

