Forecast Discussion 6/6/2020 PM: Cooler and sunny tomorrow, hot midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 7TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 7TH: 50°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:41 PM

We seem to just have skipped spring as we had yet another hot and humid week and that extended into the first half of the weekend. Highs into the low 80s, thankfully not too humid, breezy conditions did keep it more comfortable than it would be without it. Tonight we’ll be partly cloudy and the wind will calm down, dropping into the low 50s for low temperatures tonight.

Tomorrow cools off considerably compared to today with more sunshine, and that sunshine will stick around for a couple of days. Highs temperatures in the low 70s expected. More comfortable than the last week, some of the more temperature-sensitive folk may find it to be slightly chilly due to the breezy conditions we’re expecting. I just see that as free air-conditioning, the windows will be open. We should see sunshine and clouds, just like today. Tomorrow night, we’ll drop to the mid-40s, which is a bit below average. Not much cloud cover to hold the warmth in tomorrow night.

Monday warms up once again along with the humidity! Highs in the very upper-70s expected some places will likely reach into the low 80s. Sunshine expected, not even much expected in terms of cloud cover. This is the precursor to the warmth we are expecting this upcoming week. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-50s.

The mid-week will be HOT. Highs in the low-90s expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. With those temperatures and humidity values, always a chance for a spin-up shower or thunderstorm in the evening, especially on Wednesday. Slightly cooler to finish off the week, though the chances for showers and storms will remain on Friday and Saturday. Getting cooler into next weekend.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & COMFORTABLE. BREEZY

HIGH: 72

SUNDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 45

MONDAY: SUNNY & WARMER

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS. COOLER

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

