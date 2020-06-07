Forecast Discussion 6/7/2020 PM: Warmer tomorrow, hot & humid days coming

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 8TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 8TH: 50°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:42 PM

The temperature up and down continues as today we were below average compared to yesterday above-average temperatures. The Upper 60s and low 70s were all you got today, plenty of sunshine though, good natural light for the windows to be open. A nice breeze to create some airflow inside is always nice after a hot day. Tonight we’ll stay mostly clear as temperatures drop to the mid-40s, below average for lows this time of year.

Tomorrow we go back up on the temperature roller coaster, this time the upswing doesn’t stop as quickly. Highs in the upper 70s as humidity also starts increasing. Sunshine and clouds expected with not much wind interference. This is thanks to some high pressure that will set over the area for the first couple days of the week, it is currently over the central region of the country. However, it will work against us Tuesday. Monday night, temperatures will drop to the low 50s, right around average.

Since I’m not allowed to just say “gross” for a forecast, I have to tell you that Tuesday will be very hot and humid. High temperatures into the low 90s as the high pressure starts moving out, the southerly wind will make sure we stay hot and humid. It will feel hotter than 91 degrees, make sure you take the proper precautions if you are out and about on Tuesday. Take plenty of breaks, drink plenty of water, and work in the shade when you can. Do not leave anything or anyone you care about inside a car for any amount of time. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-60s.

Wednesday sees a similarly hot and humid day, slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s, but it will feel like the mid-90s. Chances of showers and thunderstorms move into the area for Wednesday afternoon and the strength of which will be determined by how much sunshine we receive prior. It is too early to say whether we could see severe storms, but with the instability I am seeing coupled with the heat we’ll have, I wouldn’t be surprised. We’ll keep you updated.

MONDAY: SUNNY & WARMER

HIGH: 78

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 52

TUESDAY: SUNNY, HOT, & HUMID

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. AFTERNOON CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MORE COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON/EVENING CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS. COOLER

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

