Forecast Discussion 6/7/2020 PM: Warmer tomorrow, hot & humid days coming
AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 8TH: 76°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 8TH: 50°
MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM
MONDAY SUNSET: 8:42 PM
The temperature up and down continues as today we were below average compared to yesterday above-average temperatures. The Upper 60s and low 70s were all you got today, plenty of sunshine though, good natural light for the windows to be open. A nice breeze to create some airflow inside is always nice after a hot day. Tonight we’ll stay mostly clear as temperatures drop to the mid-40s, below average for lows this time of year.
MONDAY: SUNNY & WARMER
HIGH: 78
MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR
LOW: 52
TUESDAY: SUNNY, HOT, & HUMID
HIGH: 91 LOW: 65
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. AFTERNOON CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 89 LOW: 61
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MORE COMFORTABLE
HIGH: 83 LOW: 60
FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON/EVENING CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 82 LOW: 55
SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS. COOLER
HIGH: 74 LOW: 50
SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS
HIGH: 73 LOW: 56
