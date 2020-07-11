Forecast Discussion 7/11/2020 PM: Showers tonight, staying warm & muggy

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 12TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 12TH: 57°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:42 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:44 PM

After a hot and humid week we get some relief from at least the heat, it is still pretty humid and for the first time in a good while, we have some consistent rain for this weekend, which is welcome because things were getting pretty dry. Tonight, we’ll continue seeing showers and storms throughout the evening. If you have radar, animate it and you can see the rotation of the low-pressure system approaching the Twin Tiers from Western New York with significant moisture wrapping around. Due to this amount of rain and dry conditions, flash flooding is possible this evening. Low temperatures will drop to the low 60s, which is still above average. Thankfully, we should be in the clear from severe storms as cells developed before peak instability in the earlier afternoon hours, robbing the atmosphere of any significant instability.

Tomorrow we’ll get a break from the rain, but it will be muggy. Like that after a summer storm muggy. High temperatures will rise to the mid-80s again, similar to today, with mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for showers tomorrow afternoon, a typical summer afternoon setup which we have seen throughout the recent weeks. Low temperatures will drop to the low 60s again.

Starting off the week with showers. High temperatures will get into the low-mid 80s while staying muggy. A chance for afternoon thunderstorms is present as it is still pretty warm, however, they likely won’t be much to talk about as instability will be kept at bay from cloud cover. Low temperatures Monday night will drop to the upper 50s for the first time in a good while.

Into Tuesday and the midweek, high pressure ridging attempts to set in and we start getting hot again. Another low-pressure system starts moving in during the late week.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

MONDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE FOR T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STAYING WARM & MUGGY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STARTING TO TURN HOT

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. PM CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS.

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

