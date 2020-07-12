Forecast Discussion 7/12/2020 PM: Showers to start the warm & muggy week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 13TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 13TH: 58°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Slightly cooler for your Sunday and significantly more dry, only seeing the chance for popup showers this afternoon, and many places will be spared the rain, so get out and enjoy your Sunday evening if you get the chance. Tonight, low temperatures will drop to the low 60s again with a light southwest wind.

Going into the work week we will see showers to start while staying warm and muggy. Showers mainly through the midday and into the afternoon, a chance for isolated thunderstorms is there due to the heating. High temperatures expected to hit the mid-80s with partly sunny skies outside the rain. Low temperatures Monday night will drop to the mid 50s, getting below average for the first time in a while.

A low-pressure system is approaching the area but for Tuesday and Wednesday we will avoid much if any rain with mostly sunny skies. Still staying warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid-80s. The system starts to work into the region on Thursday, peaking dynamically Thursday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures start turning hot going into the next weekend with highs in the 90s once again.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARM & MUGGY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARM & MUGGY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

