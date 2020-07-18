Forecast Discussion 7/18/2020 PM: Heat Advisory Sunday, showers & storms possible

**The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Heat Advisory in effect from Noon until 8 P.M. Sunday for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, and Tioga (N.Y.) Counties**

**Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected.**

**Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.**

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 19TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 19TH: 58°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:39 PM

You have to love the heat if you’re outside today and tomorrow because if you don’t, you’re suffering. High temperatures reaching into the low 90s and that sun, just beating down on anyone who dares trespass on its Earth property. Not much else to say about today, high-pressure in the southwest region of Pennsylvania is allowing us to see continued clear skies. Low temperatures tonight will stay above average, in the mid-60s.

Fire off, tomorrow will be HOT. High temperatures into the upper 90s possible with a heat index around 100 degrees, I never like talking about triple-digit temperatures. Mostly sunny skies should create some oppressive heat if you’re outside for any significant length of time. Going into the afternoon, we should expect the heat of the day to be around 3 P.M. and there is a chance for showers & storms. That chances increases going into the later afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of the area in a Slight (2/5) Risk for severe weather and that could continue into the night and very early morning on Monday. Low temperatures Sunday night will drop only to the low 70s, well, well above average for this time of year.

Monday starts off with chances for showers & storms in the early morning and they could continue into the beginning of the commute hours, we’ll keep an eye on that situation as we get closer to that time. High temperatures will once again go into the 90s with partly to mostly cloudy skies after the morning showers. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 60s that night with mainly clear skies, once again above average.

Another wave of low-pressure swings through on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing more showers & storms for the late week. During this entire forecast, we stay above and well-above average for high temperatures.

SUNDAY: HEAT ADVISORY. VERY HOT, HEAT INDICES NEARING 100. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & STORMS.

HIGH: 97

SUNDAY: CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & STORMS INTO THE NIGHT. WARM.

LOW: 71

MONDAY: EARLY MORNING SHOWERS & STORMS POSSIBLE. CLEARING AFTER.

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED EVENING SHOWERS.

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS & STORMS LIKELY.

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

