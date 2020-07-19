Forecast Discussion 7/19/2020 PM: Showers and storms this evening, a hot start to the week

**The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH for Steuben County including the cities of Hornell and Corning until 7 P.M. Sunday Evening.**

**Locally gusty and damaging winds may spread into Steuben County.**

**The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Heat Advisory in effect until 8 P.M. Sunday for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, and Tioga (N.Y.) Counties**

**Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected.**

**Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.**

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 20TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 20TH: 58°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:49 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:39 PM

Another hot and humid day for the books. We’re tracking some showers and thunderstorms through the area this evening, there is a chance for them to be severe with locally damaging winds and wind gusts. Low temperatures tonight will not be dropping that low at all, around 70 degrees. Showers will taper off in the overnight hours.

Tomorrow we could see a lingering shower or two in the very early morning. Patchy fog seems likely with these humidity values, which is normal for the summertime. As we get into the day, cloud cover will fade away and turn mostly sunny and hot again with highs in the very low 90s. Tomorrow night will stay mainly clear with low temperatures getting closer to the average compared to tonight, low 60s for lows.

Going into Tuesday we should be warm and sunny once again with highs in the very upper 80s. Not really much else to say about Tuesday. Going into that night, clouds will start to increase as the next system starts approaching the region, low temperatures in the mid-60s, staying well above average.

The midweek sees more rainfall as a low-pressure system moves in for Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures but still warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: EARLY MORNING SHOWER. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. STORMS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGHS: 83 LOW: 61

