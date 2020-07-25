Forecast Discussion 7/25/2020 PM: Hot and Sunny Sunday, showers & storms to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 26TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 26TH: 57°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:54 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:33 PM

We have had a warm Saturday after some unsettled days this week, stayed mainly dry today. It has been humid with highs in the very upper 80s, plenty of sunshine. Tonight, we’ll drop to the low 60s while staying partly cloudy, a chance to see some patchy valley fog exists as all summer nights see.

Going into tomorrow, things start heating up. Highs in the low 90s expected, and it will be humid. Skies will remain mainly sunny so be careful while outside, try to limit or mitigate any sun exposure. Low temperatures tomorrow night will drop to the mid-60s, staying well above average for your Sunday as a whole.

Starting the workweek off with a bit of a bang with higher temperatures, getting into the mid and upper 90s for highs. Humidity will peak on this day as well as the heat. Chances of showers and thunderstorms move in going into the late afternoon and evening hours as a low-pressure system starts creeping into the area from the northeast. Low temperatures Monday will drop to the low 70s as cloud cover will prevent much cooling.

The rest of the week is slightly cooler, very clearly post frontal after the system that moves in Monday overnight. A slight chance for showers in the early hours on Tuesday. Mainly dry for the rest of the week, the chance for a popup summer shower still exists, but will be few and far between.

SUNDAY: SUNNY & HOT

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. HOT & HUMID. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 96 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: EARLY SHOWERS & STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

