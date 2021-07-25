Forecast Discussion 7/25/21 PM: Sunshine to begin the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 25TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 25TH: 59°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Sunday we saw showers and storms early with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the high to mid-80’s behind it.

The cold front moved through faster than models were predicting in the early morning hours. Now sunshine is in the forecast for the remainder of Sunday. Sunday night we will see clear skies with low temperatures in the high to mid-’50s; this is right around average for this time of year. There is potential for patchy fog in the later overnight to early morning hours as well, but the sun early will cause the fog to dissipate.

Heading into the start of the workweek, high pressure takes control and allows for more days of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. We stay dry those days with our next rain chances moving in on Tuesday afternoon with Tuesday temperatures in the high 80’s. Monday and the first half of Tuesday will be a gorgeous warm summer day, so if you are able be sure to take some time outside.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon with temperatures cooler in the low 80’s. Thursday the chance is higher for scattered showers and storms throughout the day with temperatures still around 80. Moving into next weekend, high pressure takes control leaving mostly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be below average in the high 70’s with the next chance of a shower later Sunday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

