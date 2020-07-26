Forecast Discussion 7/26/2020 PM: Heat Advisory to start the week, showers & storms possible

***The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11 AM until 8 PM tomorrow, July 27th for all of our Southern Tier Counties. Those would be Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, and Tioga (N.Y.) Counties.***

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 27TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 27TH: 57°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:35 PM

We have had a hot day today, however, we have stayed dry throughout the area, humidity notwithstanding. Highs into the very upper 80s today, just staying shy of the 90-degree mark, the heat index did get into the low 90s. We’ll stay mainly clear going into the night with lows in the upper 60s, patchy fog likely.

Starting off the workweek hot with highs into the mid-90s, the heat index will be nearly 100-degrees. This is why a heat advisory has been issued from 11 AM until 8 PM tomorrow. A chance for showers and thunderstorms exists into the afternoon and with the heat and humidity they could be pretty strong. Expect them to continue into the night depending on the initiation of the storms in this area, if they start late, they will keep going after the sun goes down. Low temperatures tomorrow will barely escape the low 70s.

The rest of the week is more quiet with highs mainly in the mid-80s with the exception of Tuesday’s high of 88 degrees. A slight chance for showers Tuesday morning and Wednesday. We should stay dry for the late week before shower and storm chances move back in Sunday.

MONDAY: HOT & HUMID. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 96

MONDAY NIGHT: CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & STORMS

LOW: 69

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. EARLY SHOWERS & STORMS POSS.

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: SOME PASSING CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

