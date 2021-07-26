Forecast Discussion 7/26/21 PM: Chance for showers & thunderstorms is quick to return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 26TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 26TH: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:54 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:33 PM

Isolated shower and thunderstorms late day Monday. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Clouds will move out through late evening. Turning mostly clear and staying dry for the overnight. Valley fog late and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Dry start to Tuesday with sunshine for the morning. Building clouds into the afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms returns for the afternoon and late evening hours. Potential for gusty winds with any strong thunderstorm that develops. Also, with excessive rainfall over the last few weeks, the ground will be sensitive to any downpour that occurs. Isolated flooding issues possible with any strong thunderstorm that develops. Highs Tuesday into the low to mid 80s. Lingering rainfall tapers overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Isolated shower and thunderstorm possible Wednesday, but any rainfall staying light. Mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Highs approaching 80 degrees. Dry overnight and lows near 60 degrees. Next weather-maker moves in Thursday bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs approaching 80 degrees. Mainly dry end to the workweek with the exception of some isolated rainfall. Cooler and more comfortable with highs Friday near 70 degrees. At this early vantage point, forecast models showing a dry start to the weekend. Chance for rainfall returns Saturday night and for Sunday. Highs this weekend into the 70s. Chance for rainfall continues early next week.

WEDNESDAY: ISOLATED SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

