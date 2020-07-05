Forecast Discussion 7/5/2020 AM: Hot & humid week ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 5TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 5TH: 57°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

We start heating up today, significantly, mostly sunny conditions expected with highs in the low 90s likely. Humidity will start increasing as well with dew points in the mid and upper 60s. It is going to be hot and humid for your Sunday so stay inside if you can and relax after a big day celebrating. Low temperatures will drop to the low 60s, right around average for this time of year, if not slightly above.

Continued heating going into the beginning of the workweek and most of this week is going to be a “rinse and repeat” of the day previous to it. High temperatures into the mid-90s possible, and the humidity will continue being in the mid and upper 60s, so very humid with those highs. Expect heat indices approaching the 100-degree mark. Low temperatures Monday night will drop to the mid-60s, well above average for lows. Fog will be likely along with those humid conditions.

Mid-90s for highs the rest of the week until we get to Saturday. Tuesday, dew point temperatures start getting into the low to mid 70s, which will make it downright oppressive for anyone to be outside for any length of time. Shower chances are isolated on Wednesday, and the late week sees the typical summer chances for showers and storms.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & HOT

HIGH: 92

SUNDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT. AFTERNOON CHANCE OF SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID. AFTERNOON CHANCE OF SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 95 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS & STORMS POSSIBLE. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 94 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 95 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS. OPPRESSIVELY HUMID.

HIGH: 96 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

