Forecast Discussion 7/5/2020 PM: Hot and humid week ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 6TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 6TH: 57°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

We have a HOT week ahead of us here in the Twin Tiers. Today was hot, highs in the low 90s with thankfully low humidity, doesn’t make it any more tolerable inside a car though. We should stay mainly dry and a little hazy forthe rest of the day. Temperatures will drop quickly after the sun sets with lows in the low 60s. Valley fog is likely overnight and into early tomorrow morning.

Staying hot tomorrow with highs around the 93-degree mark. We’ll stay sunny for the most part until we hit the afternoon. There is a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, so much so that the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for a severe storm, we will keep an eye on that. Tomorrow night, temperatures should drop to around the mid-60s.

Tuesday will continue being hot with heat indices approaching the 100-degree mark. Measured temperatures should top out in the mid-90s with partly sunny skies. Evening chances of showers and storms exist similar to Monday. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-60s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT. AFTERNOON CHANCE OF SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID. EVENING CHANCE OF SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID. AFTERNOON CHANCE OF SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID.

HIGH: 97 LOW: 69

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS.

HIGH: 96 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter