Forecast Discussion 8/11/21 PM: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday and heat advisory in place

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 11TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 11TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:11 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:14 PM

Wednesday was another day of hot temperatures and rising dew points. High temperatures Wednesday were in the low to mid-90’s with a heat advisory in place for parts of the Northern and Southern Tiers.

Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday & Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area in both a Marginal (1/5) risk and a Slight (2/5) risk for the rest of Wednesday into the overnight. The main risks being strong and gusty winds along with localized rainfall with thunderstorms. The main concern is a line that is coming in from the west from over Michigan and Ohio. There is a risk for isolated storms until 8:00 PM on Wednesday for isolated storms and from 8:00 PM to 12:00 AM is the largest risk for strong to severe storms.

Heat and humidity will peak at the highest temperatures and heat index values yet on Thursday with heat index values in the low 100’s. The Storm Prediction Center has also placed the Twin Tiers in a Slight (2/5) risk for Thursday. The main risks being strong and gusty winds along with localized rainfall with thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening hours. The high temperature on Thursday will be in the mid-90’s. Stay with the 18 Storm Team as we track the risk for severe weather.

Friday is the last day of temperatures in the low 90’s with the chance for afternoon showers and storms. Saturday temperatures decrease significantly as a cold front moves through with high temperatures in the 80’s and scattered showers and thunderstorms. The remainder of the weekend will be cooler and quiet with mostly sunny skies through next work week. High pressure will take control of the region.

A cold front passage late in the day Friday will lead to a relief from both the heat humidity. Heading into the upcoming weekend it is turning very comfortable with high temperatures hovering 80 degrees. High pressure in control of the region will lead to sunshine and quiet conditions.

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 71

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, AFTERNOON RAIN SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, LINGERING AM SHOWER

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: COMFORTABLE, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SEASONABLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

