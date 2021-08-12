Forecast Discussion 8/12/21 PM: Severe thunderstorm watch and heat advisory in effect on Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 12TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 12TH: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:10 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:13 PM

Thursday was another day of hot temperatures and dew points. High temperatures Thursday were in the low 90’s with a heat advisory in place for both the Northern and Southern Tiers.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area in both a Slight (2/5) and enhanced risk (3/5) for Thursday. The main risks being strong and gusty winds along with localized rainfall with thunderstorms. The main concern is a line that is coming in from NE Ohio and because of the risk, the Storm Prediction Center has placed certain counties in the Northern Tier in a severe thunderstorm watch until 8:00 PM Thursday night.

Friday is the last day of temperatures in the low 90’s with the chance for afternoon showers and storms. Saturday temperatures decrease significantly as a cold front moves through with high temperatures in the 80’s and scattered showers and thunderstorms. The remainder of the weekend will be cooler and quiet with mostly sunny skies through next work week. High pressure will take control of the region.

A cold front passing late Friday to early Saturday will lead to a relief from both the heat humidity, but because of the cold front, there is a chance for showers and storms early Saturday. Heading into the upcoming weekend and then early next work week it is turning very comfortable with high temperatures hovering 80 degrees. High pressure in control of the region will lead to sunshine and quiet conditions. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for the upcoming days early next week.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 91 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWER/T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW:53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW:52

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

