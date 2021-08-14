Forecast Discussion (8/14/21) PM: Sunshine and break in humidity for the rest of the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 14TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 14TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:11 PM

Saturday started off with some showers and storms early Saturday morning associated with a cold front. Once the front moved through clouds began to clear giving way to mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 80.

Saturday night will have a low in the 50’s with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog into early Sunday. Sunday will be seasonable and quiet with mostly sunny skies through early next work week. High pressure is in control of the region.

Heading into the upcoming work week it is starting off very comfortable with high temperatures hovering 80 degrees. High pressure in control of the region will lead to sunshine and quiet conditions. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for the upcoming days early next week. Starting late Monday into early Tuesday there is a chance for showers and storms once again because of the Tropical depression to the south and there will be showers and storms for the following days. It will be the remnants and moisture associated with the Tropical disturbance, Fred. It brings a chance for rain through the end of next work week.

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW:53

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWER/T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

